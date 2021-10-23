Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys Shares of 59,800 Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.17% of Genasys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genasys by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74,026 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Genasys in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Genasys by 2,846.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Genasys stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $180.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.