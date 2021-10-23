Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDN opened at $8.56 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 million, a P/E ratio of -285.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

