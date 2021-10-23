Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases New Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $28.94 on Friday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $246.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.