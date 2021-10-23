Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,800 Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 12,266.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 415,706 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 166,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 120,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

LAKE stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $156.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.