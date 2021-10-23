Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,151.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 1,494.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

