Titan Mining (TSE:TI) PT Raised to C$0.70 at Canaccord Genuity

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.35 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Titan Mining stock opened at C$0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.78 million and a P/E ratio of -43.57. Titan Mining has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

