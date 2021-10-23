Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $238,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

