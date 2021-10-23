Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 190 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on U. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Unity Software stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion and a PE ratio of -65.39. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average of $110.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,229,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,803. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

