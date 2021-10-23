Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 200 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after buying an additional 352,238 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,295,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,355,000 after acquiring an additional 271,304 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

NYSE RIO opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.