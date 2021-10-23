Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,017 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 284,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 228,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $739,000. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $4.04 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBSE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

