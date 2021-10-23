TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0733

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $116,160.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,270.77 or 1.00095443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.19 or 0.00658677 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001660 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

