TOKPIE (TKP) Trading Up 18.3% This Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $540,135.44 and approximately $17,448.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

