Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,051,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,894,000 after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOL opened at $60.44 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.03.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

