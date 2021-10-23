Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $5.16.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

