ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.55.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 43.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 988,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 183.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,880,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,863,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 164.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 69,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 270.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 210,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 355.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 90,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

