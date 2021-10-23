ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.55.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 43.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.98%.
ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
