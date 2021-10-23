Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.48.

TSCO stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

