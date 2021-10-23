Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.22

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.22 and last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 26.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 43.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 60.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

