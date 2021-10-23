TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Lifted by Atalan Capital Partners LP

Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 9.3% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atalan Capital Partners LP owned 0.43% of TransDigm Group worth $153,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $95,125,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after buying an additional 57,163 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,727,090 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.47.

TDG opened at $648.23 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $618.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

