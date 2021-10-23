Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 164.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,018 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Trecora Resources worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 86.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREC opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $191.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 8.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

