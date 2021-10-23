Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $102.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $94.72. 517,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,977. Trex has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.50. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Trex by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Trex by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after purchasing an additional 287,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.