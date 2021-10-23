Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price target (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.72.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$17.55 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$10.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.71. The firm has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

