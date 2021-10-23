Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 107,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,810,215 shares.The stock last traded at $17.86 and had previously closed at $17.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 2.21.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Barclays PLC grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

