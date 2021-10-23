Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

TRIL has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered Trillium Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of TRIL opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 2.21. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

