Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $57.07 on Thursday. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 323,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 109,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

