TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.32

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $533.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

