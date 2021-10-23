TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TSC. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

TSC stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TriState Capital by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 267,652 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

