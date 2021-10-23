TRON (TRX) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and approximately $1.33 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001271 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001081 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.