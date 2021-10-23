TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ)’s share price were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.