Truist Begins Coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,880.97% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 400.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

