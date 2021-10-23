Truist Boosts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $105.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 108.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.