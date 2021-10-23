Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

