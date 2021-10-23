Truist Securiti Comments on Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

PLUG opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

