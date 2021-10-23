TUI AG (TUIFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2925 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.86. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.74 million for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 487.53% and a negative net margin of 83.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that TUI will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUIFY. Barclays cut TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue lowered TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

