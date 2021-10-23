TUI (LON:TUI) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on TUI in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 233.57 ($3.05).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Tuesday. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 311.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 362.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

