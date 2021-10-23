Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,649 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Tupperware Brands worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSE:TUP opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

