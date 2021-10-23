Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

NYSE TUYA opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Tuya has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tuya will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

