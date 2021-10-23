Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $245,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Atlassian by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700,132 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.71.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $423.20 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $176.42 and a fifty-two week high of $425.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.14, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

