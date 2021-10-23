Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $302,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 573,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,235,000 after acquiring an additional 179,226 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82,687 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 31,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.66 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

