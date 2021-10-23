UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €145.80 ($171.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €143.38. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €152.65 ($179.59). The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion and a PE ratio of 24.79.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.