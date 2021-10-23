UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GECFF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $158.34 target price on Gecina and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.17.

OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $140.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.71. Gecina has a 52 week low of $122.78 and a 52 week high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

