Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $420.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.43.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $371.45 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.80 and its 200 day moving average is $348.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $2,942,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 61.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 22.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 19.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

