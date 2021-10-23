Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($1.12). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to ($4.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($3.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Shares of RARE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.22. 356,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,451. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,294 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,441,000 after purchasing an additional 587,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 317,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

