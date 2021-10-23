Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $232.05 and last traded at $230.89, with a volume of 107136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.01.

The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.93.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

