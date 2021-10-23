Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.25.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.93. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $239.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $50,114,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,214,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $708,555,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.