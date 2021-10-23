Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $237.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average of $218.93. The company has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $239.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Union Pacific worth $1,132,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

