Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $232.05 and last traded at $230.89, with a volume of 107136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.01.

The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.93.

Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

