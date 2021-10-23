Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $232.05 and last traded at $230.89, with a volume of 107136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.01.
The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.93.
Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
