Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.94. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 45,680 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $27.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Analysts predict that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unique Fabricating in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

