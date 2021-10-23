Unisocks Price Reaches $91,959.61 on Top Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $91,959.61 or 1.50744446 BTC on exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $27.77 million and $1,116.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00050359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00204934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00102671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

