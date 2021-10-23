United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 2,098 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Devon Energy stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 224.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

