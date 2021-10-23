United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 850 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,196,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,283,000 after acquiring an additional 374,997 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 590,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 507,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $80.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.